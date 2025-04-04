Luis Rengifo Injury: Exits with hamstring tightness

Rengifo was removed from Friday's game against the Guardians due to left hamstring tightness, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Rengifo went 1-for-2 with a double before being replaced on defense when the Angels took the field in the fourth inning. He can be considered day-to-day for the time being, though it's worth noting that the 28-year-old dealt with issues in the same hamstring during spring training.