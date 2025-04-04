Fantasy Baseball
Luis Rengifo Injury: Exits with hamstring tightness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Rengifo was removed from Friday's game against the Guardians due to left hamstring tightness, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Rengifo went 1-for-2 with a double before being replaced on defense when the Angels took the field in the fourth inning. He can be considered day-to-day for the time being, though it's worth noting that the 28-year-old dealt with issues in the same hamstring during spring training.

