Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Luis Rengifo headshot

Luis Rengifo Injury: Playing in minors game Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 12, 2025 at 1:07pm

Rengifo (hamstring) will get some at-bats in during a minor-league game Wednesday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Rengifo will not play the field or run the bases as he recovers from a hamstring issue, but playing in the minor-league game will allow him to get his timing down at the plate. The switch hitter has not been ruled out for Opening Day, but between him being eased into camp following last season's wrist surgery and the more recent hamstring issue, he's played in just one Cactus League game thus far.

Luis Rengifo
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now