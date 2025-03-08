Fantasy Baseball
Luis Rengifo headshot

Luis Rengifo Injury: Scratched from Saturday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

Rengifo was scratched from Saturday's Cactus League game against the Brewers due to hamstring tightness, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Rengifo was removed from Monday's lineup due to the same issue, and it appears he needs more time to recover from the injury after initially being slated to return Saturday. The Angels will likely take a cautious approach to Rengifo's rehab schedule, given that he's been scratched for the same injury twice in one week, but it doesn't seem like he's in any jeopardy of being sidelined for the start of the regular season. Christian Moore has taken over for Rengifo at second base for Saturday's game.

