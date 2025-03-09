Fantasy Baseball
Luis Rengifo Injury: Status for Opening Day in question

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2025

Manager Ron Washington said Sunday that the club will "back off" Rengifo due to the hamstring injury and is unsure if the infielder will be ready for Opening Day, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

The 27-year-old downplayed the hamstring issue as a cramp after he was scratched from the lineup last Monday, but the injury appears to be a bit more problematic after he was scratched again Saturday. Rengifo has played in just one Cactus League game so far this spring has just two and a half weeks to get right before Opening Day against the White Sox on March 27.

