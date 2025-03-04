Luis Rengifo Injury: Will be back in lineup soon

Rengifo said Tuesday that the hamstring issue he's dealing with is merely a cramp, and he expects to be back in the Angels lineup soon, Jack Janes of TheSportingTribune.com reports.

Rengifo will miss a second straight game Tuesday against the Guardians, but he could be back in action by the end of the week. The switch-hitting Rengifo is competing for the Angels' second base job this spring, although he might ultimately settle into more of a super-utility role.