Luis Rengifo News: Absent from Opening Day lineup
Rengifo is out of the lineup for Thursday's opening day matchup with the White Sox.
The 29-year-old joined the Brewers on a one-year, $3.5 million contract in February, but it'll be David Hamilton that starts at the hot corner Opening Day. Rengifo and Hamilton seem likely to split playing time at third base to begin the season.
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