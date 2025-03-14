Fantasy Baseball
Luis Rengifo headshot

Luis Rengifo News: Back in lineup Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 14, 2025 at 9:43am

Rengifo (hamstring) will start at third base and bat leadoff in Friday's Cactus League game versus the Athletics, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

A hamstring problem has kept Rengifo out of Cactus League games so far in March, but he played in a minor-league contest Wednesday and will join the Halos' lineup Friday. It will be just his second game this spring, as Rengifo was initially eased into action following wrist surgery last August. He still has enough time to get ready for Opening Day.

Luis Rengifo
Los Angeles Angels
