Luis Rengifo headshot

Luis Rengifo News: Back in lineup Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2025

Rengifo (mouth) is starting at third base and batting seventh against the Pirates on Wednesday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Rengifo was not in the Halos' starting lineup for Tuesday's game after getting a root canal, though he did come in to pinch hit in the eighth inning. He's back in the lineup for the third game of the series and will face off against Pirates southpaw Andrew Heaney. Rengifo has started the year slashing .215/.250/.316 with eight runs scored, one home run and seven RBI in 84 plate appearances.

Luis Rengifo
Los Angeles Angels
