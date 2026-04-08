Luis Rengifo News: Collecting fourth straight start
Rengifo will start at third base and bat sixth in Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.
Rengifo will cover third base for a fourth straight game after going 2-for-14 with a pair of doubles and a run scored over the previous three contests. Despite the recent uptick in playing, Rengifo won't necessarily be in line for an everyday role moving forward. He's benefited from Milwaukee facing two left-handed starters during this four-game stretch, as well as Brice Turang being held out of the lineup for the latter two contests while battling what appears to be a minor ankle injury.
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