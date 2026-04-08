Luis Rengifo headshot

Luis Rengifo News: Collecting fourth straight start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Rengifo will start at third base and bat sixth in Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.

Rengifo will cover third base for a fourth straight game after going 2-for-14 with a pair of doubles and a run scored over the previous three contests. Despite the recent uptick in playing, Rengifo won't necessarily be in line for an everyday role moving forward. He's benefited from Milwaukee facing two left-handed starters during this four-game stretch, as well as Brice Turang being held out of the lineup for the latter two contests while battling what appears to be a minor ankle injury.

Luis Rengifo
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luis Rengifo See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luis Rengifo See More
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
Yesterday
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
3 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
10 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago