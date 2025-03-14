Fantasy Baseball
Luis Rengifo News: Enough time to prep for Opening Day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Angels manager Ron Washington said Friday that Rengifo (hamstring) should have enough time to get ready for Opening Day, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Rengifo is back in the Cactus League lineup Friday after dealing with a recent hamstring issue. He was also initially slow-played at the start of camp following last August's wrist surgery, as Friday's game will be just his second this spring. However, as long as he doesn't experience any setbacks, Rengifo is expected to be ready to play March 27 versus the White Sox.

