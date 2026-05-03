Luis Rengifo News: Excluded from lineup Sunday
Rengifo is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.
Rengifo will hit the bench for the series finale in Washington after going 5-for-17 with two doubles, one walk and four RBI while starting in Milwaukee's last four contests. Joey Ortiz will enter the starting nine at shortstop while David Hamilton slides over to Rengifo's usual spot at third base.
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