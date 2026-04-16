Luis Rengifo headshot

Luis Rengifo News: First-ever start at first base

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Rengifo will make his first professional start at first base in Thursday's game versus the Blue Jays.

Injuries have forced the Brewers to scramble a bit, and they will give Rengifo a shot at first base. Rengifo is off to an uninspiring .128/.180/.213 start at the plate this season and has been playing second fiddle to David Hamilton at third base.

Luis Rengifo
Milwaukee Brewers
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