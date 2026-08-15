Luis Rengifo headshot

Luis Rengifo News: Getting rest Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

Rengifo isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against Cleveland.

Rengifo has notched four hits -- including a grand slam -- across his last three games but will retreat to the bench to begin Saturday's contest. Austin Hays will take over in left field and bat seventh.

Luis Rengifo
San Diego Padres
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