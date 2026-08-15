Luis Rengifo News: Getting rest Saturday
Rengifo isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against Cleveland.
Rengifo has notched four hits -- including a grand slam -- across his last three games but will retreat to the bench to begin Saturday's contest. Austin Hays will take over in left field and bat seventh.
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