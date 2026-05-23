Luis Rengifo News: Idle Saturday
Rengifo isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Dodgers.
Rengifo will grab a seat on the bench Saturday after going 1-for-4 during Friday's series opener. His absence will move David Hamilton over to third base while Joey Ortiz starts at shortstop.
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