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Luis Rengifo News: Idle Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

Rengifo isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Dodgers.

Rengifo will grab a seat on the bench Saturday after going 1-for-4 during Friday's series opener. His absence will move David Hamilton over to third base while Joey Ortiz starts at shortstop.

Luis Rengifo
Milwaukee Brewers
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