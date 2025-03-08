Luis Rengifo News: In Saturday's lineup

Rengifo (hamstring) will start at second base and bat sixth in Saturday's Cactus League game against the Brewers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Hamstring cramps have kept Rengifo sidelined since Monday, but he's fully recovered and is now set to make his second start of the spring. The 28-year-old projects as the Angels' Opening Day second baseman, though he may not settle in at just one position for the entire season.