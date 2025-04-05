Fantasy Baseball
Luis Rengifo News: In Saturday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Rengifo (hamstring) will start at third base and bat second Saturday against the Guardians, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

Rengifo was forced to make an early exit from Friday's contest due to left hamstring soreness, but his injury won't end up causing him to miss any starts. The 28-year-old has struggled to find his swing thus far, going just 5-for-25 through the Angels' first seven games.

