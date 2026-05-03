Luis Rengifo News: Leading off in series finale
Rengifo will start at third base and bat leadoff in Sunday's game against the Nationals, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Rengifo had been scheduled to get Sunday off, but he'll instead make a fifth consecutive start as a result of Brice Turang (illness) being a late scratch. David Hamilton will slide over from third base to second base to make room in the lineup for Rengifo, who will replace Turang as the club's table setter.
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