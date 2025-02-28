Luis Rengifo News: Making spring debut Friday

Rengifo (wrist) will start at third base and bat leadoff Friday versus the White Sox in his Cactus League debut, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Rengifo came into camp without restrictions following last August's right wrist surgery, but the Angels elected to hold him out of game action until now. The switch hitter is playing third base in his spring debut and ultimately could bounce around to multiple positions in 2025 in a super utility role.