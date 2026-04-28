Luis Rengifo headshot

Luis Rengifo News: Not in Tuesday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Rengifo is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Rengifo started eight of Milwaukee's past 10 games and started that stretch hot by going 6-for-17, but he's followed that with just one hit in his last 11 at-bats. Joey Ortiz will return to the starting nine at shortstop Tuesday while David Hamilton mans the hot corner.

Luis Rengifo
Milwaukee Brewers
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