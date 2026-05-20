Luis Rengifo headshot

Luis Rengifo News: Not starting Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 20, 2026 at 2:05pm

Rengifo is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs.

Rengifo started the first two games of the series, but he will take a seat Wednesday as the Brewers go for the sweep. David Hamilton and Joey Ortiz will form the left side of the infield for the Brewers.

Luis Rengifo
Milwaukee Brewers
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