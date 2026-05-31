Luis Rengifo News: On bench again Sunday
Rengifo is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros.
It's the second straight game on the bench for Rengifo, who has gone 5-for-36 (.139 average) with no extra-base hits while committing four errors defensively in his past 11 contests. Joey Ortiz is manning shortstop Sunday while David Hamilton shifts to third base.
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