Luis Rengifo headshot

Luis Rengifo News: On bench again Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2026

Rengifo is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros.

It's the second straight game on the bench for Rengifo, who has gone 5-for-36 (.139 average) with no extra-base hits while committing four errors defensively in his past 11 contests. Joey Ortiz is manning shortstop Sunday while David Hamilton shifts to third base.

Luis Rengifo
Milwaukee Brewers
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