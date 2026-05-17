Luis Rengifo headshot

Luis Rengifo News: Out of Sunday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Rengifo is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins.

Rengifo started six of the previous seven games but will hit the bench Sunday after going 0-for-8 with two strikeouts in the first two games of the series versus Minnesota. David Hamilton will shift to the hot corner while Joey Ortiz starts at shortstop in the series finale.

Luis Rengifo
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luis Rengifo See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luis Rengifo See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
15 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
22 days ago
Week 4 FAAB Results
MLB
Week 4 FAAB Results
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
26 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
29 days ago