Luis Rengifo News: Out of Sunday's lineup
Rengifo is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins.
Rengifo started six of the previous seven games but will hit the bench Sunday after going 0-for-8 with two strikeouts in the first two games of the series versus Minnesota. David Hamilton will shift to the hot corner while Joey Ortiz starts at shortstop in the series finale.
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