Luis Rengifo headshot

Luis Rengifo News: Playing time on decline

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 25, 2026 at 7:08am

Rengifo is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.

He'll head to the bench for the third time in four games and looks to have moved into a utility role while Joey Ortiz has at least temporarily reclaimed his job at shortstop. Rengifo's downturn in opportunities comes while he's mustered a lowly .489 OPS in May.

Luis Rengifo
Milwaukee Brewers
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