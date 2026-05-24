Luis Rengifo headshot

Luis Rengifo News: Playing time on downturn

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Rengifo is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.

He'll head to the bench for the third time in four games and looks to have moved into a utility role while Joey Ortiz has at least temporarily reclaimed a regular role at shortstop for Milwaukee. Rengifo's downturn in opportunities comes while he's mustered a lowly .489 OPS thus far in May.

Luis Rengifo
Milwaukee Brewers
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