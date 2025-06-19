Luis Rengifo News: Resting for series finale

Rengifo is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Yankees, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

Rengifo will get a breather for the matinee contest after he started in each of the Halos' last eight contests. After picking up a start in the infield in Wednesday's 3-2 win while Christian Moore was on the bench, Kevin Newman will be awarded a second straight start with Rengifo getting Thursday off.