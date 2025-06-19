Menu
Luis Rengifo News: Resting for series finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 19, 2025

Rengifo is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Yankees, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

Rengifo will get a breather for the matinee contest after he started in each of the Halos' last eight contests. After picking up a start in the infield in Wednesday's 3-2 win while Christian Moore was on the bench, Kevin Newman will be awarded a second straight start with Rengifo getting Thursday off.

Luis Rengifo
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
