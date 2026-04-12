Luis Rengifo headshot

Luis Rengifo News: Run of starts comes to end

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Rengifo is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.

Rengifo will take a seat after he had started at third base in each of the last six games while going just 2-for-25 with a pair of doubles and a walk during that stretch. The Brewers should continue to open up regular at-bats for Rengifo against left-handed pitching, but he'll likely need to perform better in order to earn more consistent opportunities versus righties.

Luis Rengifo
Milwaukee Brewers
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