Luis Rengifo News: Run of starts comes to end
Rengifo is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.
Rengifo will take a seat after he had started at third base in each of the last six games while going just 2-for-25 with a pair of doubles and a walk during that stretch. The Brewers should continue to open up regular at-bats for Rengifo against left-handed pitching, but he'll likely need to perform better in order to earn more consistent opportunities versus righties.
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