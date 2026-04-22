Luis Rengifo headshot

Luis Rengifo News: Run of starts ends

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Rengifo is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers.

Rengifo will hit the bench after he had drawn starts in each of the last five games while going 5-for-16 with two doubles, two walks, three RBI, three runs and one stolen base. Joey Ortiz is back in the lineup Wednesday after sitting for three of those five contests, but he's put together a weak .192/.263/.192 slash line over 59 plate appearances, which has loosened his grip on the everyday role at shortstop. If Ortiz ends up losing playing time, Rengifo would likely take over as the Brewers' primary third baseman, with David Hamilton shifting over to shortstop.

Luis Rengifo
Milwaukee Brewers
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