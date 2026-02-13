Luis Rengifo News: Signs one-year deal with Brewers

The Brewers signed Rengifo to a one-year contract Friday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Rengifo had a disappointing walk year with the Angels last season, slashing just .238/.287/.335 with nine home runs and 10 stolen bases over 147 contests. However, he hit a solid .273/.323/.431 across the three seasons prior to that and will turn just 29 later this month. Rengifo should be the new favorite to start at third base for Milwaukee, though he also offers the versatility to operate in a super utility role, if that's what the club prefers.