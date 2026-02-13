Luis Rengifo headshot

Luis Rengifo News: Signs one-year deal with Brewers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2026

The Brewers signed Rengifo to a one-year contract Friday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Rengifo had a disappointing walk year with the Angels last season, slashing just .238/.287/.335 with nine home runs and 10 stolen bases over 147 contests. However, he hit a solid .273/.323/.431 across the three seasons prior to that and will turn just 29 later this month. Rengifo should be the new favorite to start at third base for Milwaukee, though he also offers the versatility to operate in a super utility role, if that's what the club prefers.

Luis Rengifo
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luis Rengifo See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luis Rengifo See More
Leaderboard of the Week: Stolen Base Decliners
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Stolen Base Decliners
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
70 days ago
MLB DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, September 19
MLB
MLB DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, September 19
Author Image
Chris Morgan
147 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Available Rabbits
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Available Rabbits
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
150 days ago
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Monday, September 8
MLB
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Monday, September 8
Author Image
Ryan Pohle
158 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
160 days ago