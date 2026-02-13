Luis Rengifo News: Signs one-year deal with Brewers
The Brewers signed Rengifo to a one-year contract Friday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
Rengifo had a disappointing walk year with the Angels last season, slashing just .238/.287/.335 with nine home runs and 10 stolen bases over 147 contests. However, he hit a solid .273/.323/.431 across the three seasons prior to that and will turn just 29 later this month. Rengifo should be the new favorite to start at third base for Milwaukee, though he also offers the versatility to operate in a super utility role, if that's what the club prefers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luis Rengifo See More
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Stolen Base Decliners70 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, September 19147 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Available Rabbits150 days ago
-
DFS MLB
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Monday, September 8158 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target160 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luis Rengifo See More