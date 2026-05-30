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Luis Rengifo News: Sitting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2026

Rengifo isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against Houston.

Rengifo will retreat to the bench Saturday after going 0-for-4 with a strikeout during Friday's contest. David Hamilton will man the hot corner as a result while Joey Ortiz starts at shortstop.

Luis Rengifo
Milwaukee Brewers
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