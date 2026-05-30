Luis Rengifo News: Sitting Saturday
Rengifo isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against Houston.
Rengifo will retreat to the bench Saturday after going 0-for-4 with a strikeout during Friday's contest. David Hamilton will man the hot corner as a result while Joey Ortiz starts at shortstop.
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