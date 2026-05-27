Luis Rengifo headshot

Luis Rengifo News: Starting third straight game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

Rengifo will start at third base and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Cardinals.

Rengifo will stick in the starting nine for the third game in a row, after he reached base four times and stole a base during the first two contests of the series. The 29-year-old is still holding down a .531 OPS and a 52 wRC+ on the season, so despite his recent usage, he's far from locked in as an everyday player on the left side of the Milwaukee infield.

Luis Rengifo
Milwaukee Brewers
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