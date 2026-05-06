Luis Rengifo headshot

Luis Rengifo News: Taking seat Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Rengifo is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's game in St. Louis.

Rengifo had netted six straight starts at third base, but he'll take a seat in Wednesday's matinee. David Hamilton will handle the hot corner and Joey Ortiz will play shortstop for the Brewers.

Luis Rengifo
Milwaukee Brewers
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