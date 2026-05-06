Luis Rengifo News: Taking seat Wednesday
Rengifo is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's game in St. Louis.
Rengifo had netted six straight starts at third base, but he'll take a seat in Wednesday's matinee. David Hamilton will handle the hot corner and Joey Ortiz will play shortstop for the Brewers.
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