Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Luis Robert headshot

Luis Robert Injury: Downplays injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 15, 2025

Robert (thumb) expects to play Tuesday versus the Cardinals, Kyle Williams of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Robert said following Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Rangers that his thumb "feels good" and that he "should be good to go" for Tuesday's series opener against St. Louis. The outfielder has secured at least one hit in his last five games, batting .368 with a solo home run and four RBI over that stretch.

Luis Robert
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now