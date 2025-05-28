Luis Robert Injury: Has knee soreness

Robert is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets due to knee soreness, Kyle Williams of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Robert was held out of the lineup for a second consecutive game Wednesday, and it's now known his absence was due to knee soreness. Michael Taylor will play center field Wednesday. Robert can be considered day-to-day, though, per Williams, White Sox manager Will Venable said Robert will likely be back for Friday's series opener against Baltimore.