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Luis Robert Injury: Hits 60-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

The Mets transferred Robert (spine) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Tuesday.

Robert landed on the 10-day IL on April 30 due to lumbar spine disc herniation and has yet to resume baseball activities while he continues to deal with lingering symptoms of the injury. While surgery isn't on the table for Robert at this point, the 28-year-old has received consultation from outside doctors regarding a treatment plan for his symptoms, per MLB.com. Robert remains without an official timeline for a return, though his move to the 60-day IL ensures that he won't be an option for the Mets until at least late June.

Luis Robert
New York Mets
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