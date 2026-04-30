Luis Robert Injury: Likely headed to injured list

The Mets are expected to place Robert (back) on the 10-day injured list, Chelsea Janes of SNY.tv reports.

Robert hasn't played since Sunday because of lower-back tightness and had to undergo an MRI. The results of that imaging haven't been revealed, but things are trending toward the outfielder requiring some extended down time. Tyrone Taylor and MJ Melendez will see more action in the outfield for the Mets while Robert is sidelined.