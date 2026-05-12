Luis Robert Injury: Lingering symptoms
Mets manger Carlos Mendoza said Tuesday that Robert (back) is still experiencing lingering symptoms and "is not progressing the way we would like," Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
The decision to call up A.J. Ewing earlier Tuesday was no doubt related to Robert's slow recovery from a lumbar spine disc herniation. Robert has not been cleared to resume baseball activities and appears ticketed for an extended absence. In the meantime, Ewing will get an opportunity to nail down the center-field job for the Mets.
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