Luis Robert Injury: Might require stint on injured list
Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Wednesday that Robert's back pain hasn't improved, adding that the outfielder will undergo an MRI, Jorge Castillo of ESPN.com reports.
Robert will miss a third straight start Wednesday against the Nationals. More will be known about Robert's status after the imaging results are in, but Mendoza conceded that there's a chance the 28-year-old needs to spend time on the injured list. Tyrone Taylor and MJ Melendez would be in line for more playing time should Robert's absence be extended.
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