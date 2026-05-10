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Luis Robert Injury: No baseball activities

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Robert (back) has yet to resume baseball activities since landing on the 10-day injured list in late April, Laura Albanese of Newsday reports.

The 28-year-old was shut down for 7-to-10 days after receiving an injection for a lumbar spine disc herniation in late April, and it's unclear when he'll be able to get back to baseball work. Robert is without a clear timeline for his return but is likely to be out for at least a couple more weeks since he'll need some time to ramp his activity back up.

Luis Robert
New York Mets
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