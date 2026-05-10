Luis Robert Injury: No baseball activities
Robert (back) has yet to resume baseball activities since landing on the 10-day injured list in late April, Laura Albanese of Newsday reports.
The 28-year-old was shut down for 7-to-10 days after receiving an injection for a lumbar spine disc herniation in late April, and it's unclear when he'll be able to get back to baseball work. Robert is without a clear timeline for his return but is likely to be out for at least a couple more weeks since he'll need some time to ramp his activity back up.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luis Robert See More
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Trends4 days ago
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects to Stash as May Gets Underway5 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Acuna Suffers Hamstring Injury6 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target15 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target22 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luis Robert See More