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Luis Robert Injury: Officially lands on 10-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 30, 2026 at 8:38am

The Mets placed Robert on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a lumbar spine disc herniation.

Robert hasn't played in a few days and an MRI revealed the herniation in his back. He will be shut down for 7-to-10 days after being given an injection Thursday, per Max Goodman of NJ.com. While a minimum stay on the IL is unlikely, the Mets are hopeful Robert's absence won't be a lengthy one. Tyrone Taylor and MJ Melendez will see more action in the outfield for the Mets while Robert is shelved.

Luis Robert
New York Mets
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