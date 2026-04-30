Luis Robert Injury: Officially lands on 10-day IL
The Mets placed Robert on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a lumbar spine disc herniation.
Robert hasn't played in a few days and an MRI revealed the herniation in his back. He will be shut down for 7-to-10 days after being given an injection Thursday, per Max Goodman of NJ.com. While a minimum stay on the IL is unlikely, the Mets are hopeful Robert's absence won't be a lengthy one. Tyrone Taylor and MJ Melendez will see more action in the outfield for the Mets while Robert is shelved.
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