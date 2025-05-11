Fantasy Baseball
Luis Robert Injury: Remaining on bench Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2025

Robert (knee) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.

Though Robert will miss out on a second straight start, White Sox bench coach Walker McKinven suggested that the outfielder's sore right knee is considered a minor concern. Robert will be available off the bench Sunday, and the expectation is that he'll return to the lineup Tuesday in Cincinnati following Monday's team off day.

Luis Robert
Chicago White Sox
