Luis Robert Injury: Sitting Sunday, reassessment on tap

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 29, 2025

Robert (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants, and he'll be re-evaluated Monday to determine whether he can return to the lineup of if he'll need a trip to the injured list, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

The center fielder hasn't seen the field being removed from Wednesday's contest due to the hamstring injury, and the White Sox are reaching the point where an IL decision needs to be made to maintain roster flexibility. Prior to the injury, Robert was in the midst of a 3-for-27 slump as he continues to struggle at the plate this season.

Luis Robert
Chicago White Sox
