Luis Robert headshot

Luis Robert News: Blasts first spring homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2025

Robert went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Saturday's Cactus League game.

Robert's name has been in trade rumors throughout the winter and that isn't likely to change unless he's dealt before Opening Day. He's put that chatter behind him, however, as he's collected four hits across his first 11 at-bats. Robert also managed his first homer of the spring Saturday, when he took Logan Evans deep.

Luis Robert
Chicago White Sox
