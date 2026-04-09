Luis Robert News: Continues strong start to season
Robert went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk Thursday in a loss to the Diamondbacks.
Robert produced the first and only Mets run with a solo shot to center field in the first inning. The long ball was his second of the season and extended his on-base streak to eight games. In fact, Robert has reached base in all but one of his 12 contests on the campaign and is slashing .333/.480/.487 with the pair of homers, eight runs, seven RBI and two stolen bases while taking 11 walks, tied for fifth-most in the majors.
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