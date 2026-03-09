Luis Robert headshot

Luis Robert News: Could debut Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Robert could make his Grapefruit League debut with the Mets on Thursday, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

The 28-year-old center fielder has been treated with kid gloves early in the spring, having him play exclusively on back fields, but the Mets appear just about ready to let Robert start ramping up in earnest ahead of Opening Day. "He's in a good place right now," manager Carlos Mendoza said Sunday. "You just watch him take batting practice, and the way the ball comes off his bat is different. He could be special." It's been a while since Robert was healthy enough to display his considerable upside, but the last time he played close to a full season in 2023, he slashed .264/.315/.542 with 38 homers and 20 steals in 145 games.

Luis Robert
New York Mets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luis Robert See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luis Robert See More
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
3 days ago
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
MLB
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
4 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: AL Central
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: AL Central
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
13 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
14 days ago
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
18 days ago