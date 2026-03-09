Luis Robert News: Could debut Thursday

Robert could make his Grapefruit League debut with the Mets on Thursday, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

The 28-year-old center fielder has been treated with kid gloves early in the spring, having him play exclusively on back fields, but the Mets appear just about ready to let Robert start ramping up in earnest ahead of Opening Day. "He's in a good place right now," manager Carlos Mendoza said Sunday. "You just watch him take batting practice, and the way the ball comes off his bat is different. He could be special." It's been a while since Robert was healthy enough to display his considerable upside, but the last time he played close to a full season in 2023, he slashed .264/.315/.542 with 38 homers and 20 steals in 145 games.