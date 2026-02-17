Luis Robert headshot

Luis Robert News: Eased into action this spring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2026

The Mets will hold Robert out of the first few Grapefruit League games as he works on strengthening his lower body, Laura Albanese of Newsday reports.

Robert is healthy, but the club wants to be proactive given all the leg issues the outfielder has dealt with the last few years. The 28-year-old slashed only .223/.288/.372 while averaging 105 games played over his last two seasons with the White Sox, but he showed signs of life in the second half of 2025 in hitting .298/.352/.456 before being shut down with a strained hamstring. Robert will be the Mets' everyday center fielder in 2026 for as long as he can stay healthy.

Luis Robert
New York Mets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luis Robert See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luis Robert See More
Collette Calls: Breaking Down the WBC Batters
MLB
Collette Calls: Breaking Down the WBC Batters
Author Image
Jason Collette
Yesterday
Every MLB Team's Championship Window, Ranked: Contenders, Rebuilders & Rising Teams
MLB
Every MLB Team's Championship Window, Ranked: Contenders, Rebuilders & Rising Teams
Author Image
Josh Markowitz
7 days ago
Top 50 MLB Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
MLB
Top 50 MLB Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
20 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
26 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Rankings
Rotowire Staff
60 days ago