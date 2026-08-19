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Luis Robert News: Exiting starting lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 19, 2026 at 8:36am

Robert is out of the lineup for Wednesday's contest versus the Padres.

Robert had made three straight starts and hit a home run in Tuesday's loss to the Padres, but he will get a breather during Wednesday's afternoon tilt. A.J. Ewing will slide over to center field and Brett Baty will patrol left field for the Mets.

Luis Robert
New York Mets
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