Luis Robert News: Exiting starting nine
Robert is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Rockies.
Robert is just 6-for-39 at the plate across his last 10 contests, so he'll get a day off to regroup. The Mets will roll with Tyrone Taylor in center field in Friday's series opener.
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