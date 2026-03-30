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Luis Robert News: Getting breather Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Robert is absent from the lineup for Monday's tilt in St. Louis.

Robert will receive a day of rest after starting all three games of the Mets' season-opening series against the Pirates. Carson Benge will slide over to center field and Brett Baty will handle right field for the Mets.

Luis Robert
New York Mets
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