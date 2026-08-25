Luis Robert News: Goes deep in Tuesday's win
Robert went 2-for-4 with a solo homer during Tuesday's 3-2 extra-inning win over Milwaukee.
Robert gave the Mets a 2-1 lead in the sixth inning when he smacked the second pitch he saw from Chad Patrick to left-center field for a 390-foot solo homer. It was the 10th long ball of the season for Robert, six of which have come over his last 14 games as he flashes his power at the plate over the final weeks of the regular season.
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