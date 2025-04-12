Luis Robert News: Homers, steals bag in win

Robert went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, a walk, a stolen base and an additional run scored in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Red Sox.

Robert tied the game in the sixth inning with his first homer of the season and then swiped a base and scored the game-winning run in the ninth. Despite Saturday's heroics, the 27-year-old is slashing just .178/.269/.267 with one home run, four RBI and seven runs scored across 54 plate appearances this season. On the bright side, he is currently tied for the AL lead in steals with six.